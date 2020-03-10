MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Moorestown police are warning residents about scammers trying to take advantage of the coronavirus outbreak. Police say individuals are going door-to-door falsely claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Police warn residents not to let the imposters into their homes and to contact police instead.
“The CDC is not deploying teams of people to go door-to-door to conduct surveillance,” Moorestown police warned in a message to residents.
Police say reports about the scammers have been circulating on social media.
On Tuesday, New Jersey health officials announced the state’s first coronavirus-related death and two presumptive positive cases in Burlington County.
