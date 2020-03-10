PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Ivy League has canceled the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball conference tournaments over coronavirus concerns. The conference tournaments were supposed to be held March 14 and March 15 in Cambridge, Mass.
The Ivy League has decided to cancel the League's upcoming Basketball Tournaments and implement highly-restrictive, in-venue spectator limitations for all other upcoming campus athletics events.
“We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments,” Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris said in a statement. “Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.”
All tickets will be refunded.
Since the Yale men’s team and the Princeton women’s team were the league’s regular-season champions, they will be the automatic qualifiers to the NCAA Tournaments.
The University of Pennsylvania Quakers men’s team finished fourth in the conference with an 8-6 record, while the women’s team was second with a 10-4 conference record.
This comes as the four major sports leagues are closing their locker rooms in response to the coronavirus crisis. That means there will be no post-game interviews after Flyers, Sixers, Phillies and Union games.
The leagues will still allow press access to athletes and coaches in media rooms.
