



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are discouraging people from going to large-scale events after a woman was diagnosed with COVID-19. It’s the first coronavirus case in the city.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for this weekend, but because of the amount of people expected to attend, health officials are suggesting people not to come. Businesses are now worried.

“We’ve been preparing for this and getting ready since the new year and it’s a really big operation here,” said Nick Hunter, manager at Tir Na Noog. “It’s always a lot of fun for the young, old, everybody.”

But the fun may be interrupted this year. Tir Na Noog is an Irish pub in Center City which is situated near the start of the parade. But because of the coronavirus, the parade may not have as many parade-goers.

“We’re definitely hoping for the best,” Hunter said.

The city is suggesting people to not attend any event with more than 5,000 people.

“The city does have the authority, if it wanted, to cancel such events,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said. “We don’t see a need to do that right now.”

The policy includes conventions. On the heels of the Philadelphia Flower Show that drew over 200,000 people, two conventions have canceled its events.

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau says they’re monitoring the situation.

“We’re giving the message that we’re able to accommodate them. We’re encouraging them not to cancel but we understand the pressure they’re under,” Kavin Schieferdecker said.

In the meantime, to get updates on the city’s response, you cant text COVIDPHL to 888-777.