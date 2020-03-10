BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Health officials have announced Bucks County’s first presumptive positive cases of coronavirus. Officials say two adults living in the same home tested presumptive positive after they attended an out-of-state gathering where they came into contact with two people who later tested presumptive positive.
Both patients are in isolation with mild symptoms.
Officials say no community spread was involved and there is no impact on local schools.
What You Need To Know: Latest Coronavirus Information From Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware Health Departments
“Getting a case here in Bucks County was simply a matter of time,” Bucks County Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker said. “Given that the vast majority of those infected, including our two cases, will have mild symptoms, I want to continue to stress that we remain calm, while taking the virus seriously.”
The two new cases brings Pennsylvania’s total to 14 — eight in Montgomery County, one in Philadelphia, one in Delaware County, one in Wayne County and one in Monroe county.
