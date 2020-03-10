



FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — Germantown Academy says a student tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus. The student’s family member had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus over the weekend, prompting Germantown Academy to close this week.

Head of School Rich Schellhas says the school will move ahead with plans to launch a Virtual GA on Thursday, March 12.

In a letter to the Germantown Academy community, Schellhas explained the student is a member of the Upper School and remains self-quarantined at home.

“While our campus is interconnected with common spaces open to all students, the student who tested positive does not have any siblings at the school, does not currently participate in physical education or athletics, and does not use the bus system for commuting to school,” Schellhas said.

Three other Germantown Academy students who visited the student’s house last week are in self-quarantine for a minimum of two weeks, as directed by the Montgomery County Health Department.

They are currently asymptomatic and will not be tested unless they begin to experience symptoms.

With spring break approaching, Schellhas is asking any families who plan to travel to a region that is currently listed as a Level 1, 2, or 3 risk by the CDC to inform him immediately.

Several other Pennsylvania school districts have closed after students or staff members were potentially exposed to the virus.

In Montgomery County, health officials say there are now eight presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus, including a doctor who’s in critical condition at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. There are currently 11 coronavirus cases in the state of Pennsylvania.