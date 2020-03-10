



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Even though city officials are urging people to watch Philadelphia sports games from home, thousands of people came out Tuesday night to watch the Flyers take on the Boston Bruins. Many even say they’ll continue to go about their daily routines with caution.

Fans were revved up for the Flyers-Bruins game Tuesday night.

Thousands came out to cheer on their team despite Philadelphia officials’ warnings to stay away from crowded public events.

“As of today, we are recommending that people in Philadelphia not attend public gatherings that would typically have more than 5,000 people at it. We are not canceling those gatherings but we are recommending that people not attend those public gatherings,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Philadelphia professional sports teams about the warnings.

The Philadelphia Flyers sent us a statement, reading in part:

“The health and safety of Wells Fargo Center attendees is our top priority. We’ve strengthened our already very rigorous sanitation processes and procedures throughout the arena before, during and after each event. If you are a ticket holder that is feeling ill or has underlying health conditions, you should consider not attending.”

Flyers’ ticket holders say they’ll continue to attend the games.

“It’s mostly affecting older people so I think we should be fine,” Sophia Heck said.

“I’m just trying not to stress about it. I’m not too concerned with it. I’m young and I’m not old,” Justin Terrey added.

A team official with the 76ers says their game schedule will remain the same but they will continue to monitor the situation with the NBA and Wells Fargo Center.

“Just protect yourself. You can’t just cover up and not live your life anymore. You just have to keep going on, what’s going to happen is going to happen,” Mike Kolodziej said.

The Sixers say they will handle ticket refunds on a case-by-case basis and will figure out another game for those folks to attend.

Eyewitness News has yet to hear back from the Phillies or the Union.