



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia agencies and organizations are in overdrive trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus. This comes after health officials announced Tuesday that a woman was diagnosed with COVID-19.

From the Philadelphia Health Department, to SEPTA, to the Visitors Center, everyone is trying to stop the spread of this virus. And that includes disinfecting every surface you may touch.

“We’ve accelerated what we’re doing to make it more effective and impactful,” SEPTA’s Chrystalle Cooper said.

What You Need To Know: Latest Coronavirus Information From Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware Health Departments

CBS3 got an exclusive look as SEPTA ramped up its cleaning schedule as coronavirus hits Philadelphia. Cleaning crews will be disinfecting surfaces four or five times a day. They’re using a powerful bleach and water mixture on buses, trains, and in stations.

“They should be very confident because what we added are increased cleaning to go up and down and sanitizing the stations,” Cooper said.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia health officials announced that a woman is being quarantined after being diagnosed with the virus. They say she contracted the virus from someone she knew.

Officials are now suggesting that no one goes to any event that has more than 5,000 attendees.

“If this gets worse, then we may be changing these recommendations and lowering the threshold. For example, the size of the events,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

They’re warning people to not go to major sporting events, conventions or to this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“We’re definitely hoping for the best,” Tir na nÓg manager Nick Hunter said.

Tir na nÓg is an Irish pub in Center City and is situated near the start of the parade.

“I do think the party is still going to go on and even if the parade gets canceled, I do think there will still be a lot of people out,” Hunter said.

The policy includes conventions. On the heels of the Philadelphia Flower Show that drew over 200,000 people, two conventions have canceled its events.

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau says they’re monitoring the situation.

“We’re giving the message that we’re able to accommodate them. We’re encouraging them not to cancel but we understand the pressure they’re under,” Kavin Schieferdecker said.

As of right now, organizers say the parade will be going on as planned. In the meantime, to get updates on the city’s response, you cant text COVIDPHL to 888-777.