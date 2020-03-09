UPPER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — Several Montgomery County schools are closing for sanitizing out of an abundance of caution due to various connections to COVID-19 coronavirus cases. All Norristown and Upper Merion District schools will be closed on Tuesday.
Viking Nation, as a precautionary measure schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 10th in order to allow us to perform “enhanced cleaning” within our buildings. All after school and evening activities will also be cancelled on Tuesday. I appreciate your patience! #vikingnation
— Dr. John A. Toleno (@DrToleno) March 9, 2020
“Viking Nation, as a precautionary measure schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 10th in order to allow us to perform ‘enhanced cleaning’ within our buildings. All after school and evening activities will also be cancelled on Tuesday. I appreciate your patience!” Upper Merion Superitendent Dr. John Toleno tweeted.
All Lower Merion School District schools will be closed Tuesday.
All Cheltenham School District school will be closed for the rest of the week.
Simmons Elementary School in the Hatboro-Horsham School District will be closed Tuesday.
Neshaminy High school in Bucks County will be closed Tuesday after a student came in contact with a Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia doctor in King of Prussia who has coronavirus.
In Montgomery County, health officials say there are now seven presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus. That included the doctor who’s in critical condition at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital.
