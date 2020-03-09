PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Firefighters pulled a woman from a burning home in Southwest Philadelphia. Flames broke out on the 2400 block of 61st Street, just before 3 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke on the first floor. Crews placed the fire under control about 20 minutes later.

WOMAN INJURED in SW Philly fire. @PhillyFireDept firefighters pulled her from a home on 61st St near Elmwood Ave around 3am. The woman in her 30’s suffered smoke inhalation & burns to 80% of her body. Fire placed under control in just about 20 minutes. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/d3AYuhZFjv — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) March 9, 2020

Firefighters pulled a woman in her 30’s from the house. Paramedics transported her to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with smoke inhalation and burns to 80 percent of her body.

The Red Paw Relief Team is taking care of a dog found in the home. The dog appeared to be unhurt but was taken to a veterinarian to be evaluated.

Overnight we responded to the 2400 block of South 61st St to assist @PhillyFireDept w a dog from the fire dwelling. The dog appeared ok but was taken to @vcaoldmarple for evaluation. The house was searched & cleared. No signs of other pets. No pets affected in neighboring homes. pic.twitter.com/NPKtxBU1Mu — Red Paw Relief Team (@RedPawRelief) March 9, 2020

There is no word if anyone else was injured.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.