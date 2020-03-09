CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Trang Do
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Firefighters pulled a woman from a burning home in Southwest Philadelphia. Flames broke out on the 2400 block of 61st Street, just before 3 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke on the first floor. Crews placed the fire under control about 20 minutes later.

Firefighters pulled a woman in her 30’s from the house. Paramedics transported her to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with smoke inhalation and burns to 80 percent of her body.

The Red Paw Relief Team is taking care of a dog found in the home. The dog appeared to be unhurt but was taken to a veterinarian to be evaluated.

There is no word if anyone else was injured.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

