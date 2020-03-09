Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood. According to police, the man, approximately 23 years old, was shot once in the left side of the head, once in the left ear and one time in the left collarbone.
Officials say the shooting happened on the 1100 block of West Somerville Avenue, just before 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Police rushed the man to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.