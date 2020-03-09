Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men have been rushed to the hospital after being shot in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, according to police. The shooting happened along the 5200 block of Pulaski Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say a 29-year-old man was shot one time in the head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
A second victim, a 44-year-old man was also struck by gunfire. Police say he was shot once in the right leg.
He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
