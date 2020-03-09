PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting of a 4-year-old boy in Olney over the weekend. Police say Jerrod Miner, of Philadelphia, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and other related offenses.
The shooting happened on the 5500 block of North 4th Street, just before 8 p.m. Saturday.
Officials say Miner was inside the home playing with a group of children when he received a gun and accidentally fired it.
Philadelphia Police Capt. Nicholas DeBlasis says the parents of the boy were home at the time of the shooting and there was more than one child present.
The 4-year-old boy was struck once and taken to Einstein Medical Center. He is currently listed in stable condition.
The relationship between the boy and Miner is unknown at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
