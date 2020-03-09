PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police made an arrest Friday in the murder of former Temple University football player Zaire Williams. Anthony Nieves, 22, of Philadelphia, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, and other related charges.
Police sources tell CBS3 the March 2 shooting was preceded by a confrontation at the Johnny Walker Bar on 10th and Race Streets. Police say the confrontation was broken up but the people involved went to the 1800 block of West Montgomery Avenue, just off Temple’s campus, where a fistfight broke out.
Williams, 25, reportedly won the fight but Nieves then allegedly shot Williams in the head. Williams was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
A gun was recovered at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.