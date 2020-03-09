BREAKING:Five People In Philadelphia Under Investigation For Possible Cases Of Coronavirus, Health Officials Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Speed Cameras


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drivers can now be fined if they’re caught speeding through work zones in Pennsylvania. It’s part of the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program.

Devices are now set up to detect when drivers are going 11 miles per hour or more over the speed limit.

The 60-day warning period for receiving a speeding ticket ended on March 4.

Work zones will have signs posted letting drivers know they are entering an area that’s monitored.

Below is a list of cameras in active work zones:

For more information on the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program, click here.

