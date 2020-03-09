Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drivers can now be fined if they’re caught speeding through work zones in Pennsylvania. It’s part of the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program.
Devices are now set up to detect when drivers are going 11 miles per hour or more over the speed limit.
The 60-day warning period for receiving a speeding ticket ended on March 4.
Work zones will have signs posted letting drivers know they are entering an area that’s monitored.
Below is a list of cameras in active work zones:
