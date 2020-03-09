CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Pat Gallen
Filed Under:Huntingdon Valley, No Bull Training


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a gym in Huntingdon Valley that offers something for everyone. No Bull Training is not your average gym.

Every Wednesday, they hold a special class for people living with Autism.

Linda Kuepper from the Autism Cares Foundation tells CBS3 about 20 to 30 teens and adults come to the phenomenal program every Wednesday night.

“When I walk into this room and I see the smiles and I hear the excitement and I see the warmth of this program, No Bull Training makes it happen,” Kuepper said. “We cannot do this without them. It is such a huge success.”

