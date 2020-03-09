



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a gym in Huntingdon Valley that offers something for everyone. No Bull Training is not your average gym.

Every Wednesday, they hold a special class for people living with Autism.

Linda Kuepper from the Autism Cares Foundation tells CBS3 about 20 to 30 teens and adults come to the phenomenal program every Wednesday night.

I love early morning workouts! At No Bull Training in Huntingdon Valley, PA where it’s full already. They do an amazing class for people with autism here on Wednesday’s that’s pretty unique to the area. 540/640am @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/pbdSUb9BmC — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) March 9, 2020

“When I walk into this room and I see the smiles and I hear the excitement and I see the warmth of this program, No Bull Training makes it happen,” Kuepper said. “We cannot do this without them. It is such a huge success.”

For more information on No Bull Training, click here.

Watch the video above for the full interview.