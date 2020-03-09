BREAKING:Five People In Philadelphia Under Investigation For Possible Cases Of Coronavirus, Health Officials Say
By Vittoria Woodill
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Dining out to raise dollars! It’s Restaurant Week in King of Prussia and that means more than two dozen eateries are offering specials to raise money for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

This is the sixth year for this community fundraiser.

In 2019, more than $54,000 was raised during King of Prussia Restaurant Week

Vittoria Woodill

