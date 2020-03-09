PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia health officials announced Monday that they are investigating five people for possible cases of coronavirus. There are currently no confirmed cases in Philadelphia.
The Health Department says the risk of infection for the average Philadelphian remains very low.
What You Need To Know: Latest Coronavirus Information From Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware Health Departments
COVID-19 continues to spread across the Delaware Valley.
Several Pennsylvania schools are closing for sanitizing out of an abundance of caution due to various connections to COVID-19 coronavirus cases.
In King of Prussia, a Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia cardiologist at the King of Prussia Specialty Care site is currently hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus.
In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency as cases have nearly doubled in the state.
You must log in to post a comment.