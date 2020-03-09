Comments
LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) — Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a Lindenwold apartment Monday night, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors say the homicide happened at an apartment complex on the 2000 block of the White Horse Pike.
Police were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. to find a 46-year-old victim dead inside of an apartment. Prosecutors say the victim had multiple injuries but there is no word on a cause of death.
Officials say a person of interest is in police custody.
There is no word on what led to the homicide.
