KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — The coronavirus is prompting many companies in the Delaware Valley to change their policies. There are 10 presumed positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Pennsylvania.
At Peppers in in King of Prussia, owner Mary Keenan says they’re doubling the number of deep cleanings to four times a week. However, if an employee has to self-quarantine, there will be no paid sick time.
What You Need To Know: Latest Coronavirus Information From Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware Health Departments
“We can offer them additional hours in the future to help balance them out. Obviously people depend on their paychecks, so that’s the best we can do,” Keenan said.
Uber told Eyewitness News it’s offering its drivers, who are contractors, up to 14 days of paid sick time for those who are either diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed into quarantine.
Workers at Mechanic Bicycle Shop in Haverford say they’ve had several new customers who want to avoid crowds on buses.
“We’ve seen a lot more people come in about getting their commuter bike fixed up to replace shorter trips like from Bryn Mawr to Ardmore, from bus to a bicycle,” Rheannone Ball said.
Officials say if you work in a non-health-related job, your risk at exposure to the coronavirus is low.
