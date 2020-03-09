Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Health Department announced a fifth presumed positive coronavirus case in Montgomery County. The adult patient is in critical condition at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital.
What You Need To Know: Latest Coronavirus Information From Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware Health Departments
They are being cared for under proper precautions to protect other patients and hospital staff.
They tested presumptive positive after known international exposure.
Pennsylvania now has seven presumptive positive cases of coronavirus — five in Montgomery County, one in Delaware County, and one in Wayne County.
For more on the coronavirus, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.