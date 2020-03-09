MORTON, Pa. (CBS) — School officials in Delaware County gathered Monday to talk about the threat COVID-19 poses to students and staff. There is no community spread of the virus in Delaware County but officials say they expect that to change.

Superintendents from all Delaware County schools met to talk with emergency managers about what they call a “Pandemic Plan.”

“They are leaning forward for the what-ifs, and our schools want to make sure they’re doing what they can to protect their schools, to be ready to continue to operate or if this expands, to be there to continue to deliver education,” said Tim Boyce, director of Delaware County’s Department of Emergency Services.

One person so far is confirmed to have COVID-19 in Delaware County. They’re reportedly in isolation at home and in good condition.

Chichester School District’s Dan Nerelli wore his hat as a parent while also the district’s superintendent.

“As parents, we are worried about it, but it doesn’t seem like it has the same effect on children as it does on people with secondary conditions,” Nerelli said.

At Upper Darby’s Bond Shopping Center, a cross-section of concern about the potential COVID-19 impact.

“It is concerning. It’s growing and growing, it’s moving rapidly. We need to get a handle on it,” Steven Simms, of Upper Darby, said.

“What they don’t know is what drives them crazy the most,” Pennsylvania State Sen. Tim Kearney said.

The lawmaker wrote a letter to the state Health Department, asking for increased transparency when identifying those confirmed to have the virus, requesting that officials reveal the municipality.

“You saw the letter, we just think it’s important to get the most information we can out to people about these things,” Kearney said.

School leaders also eyeballed long-term closures.

One concern, should schools be closed, is how do you then reopen them? But there seemed to be no clear answers from emergency officials.