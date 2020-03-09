



KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia cardiologist at the King of Prussia Specialty Care site is currently hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. Montgomery County officials say the man contracted the virus while traveling abroad to where COVID-19 is active.

He is currently in critical condition at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital.

Services at the Cardiology and Allergy Clinics at King of Prussia have been suspended and redirected to the main campus.

All staff who may have come in contact with the doctor over the last week have been directed to self-quarantine at home for 14 days. Patients and their families who also came into contact with him are being contacted and being advised to self-quarantine.

“While we are keeping the physician in our thoughts and hope for his full recovery, we have immediately shifted focus to the well-being of our patients, families and staff who may have been directly or indirectly exposed at this KOP site,” CHOP said to an email to staff.

The Lower Merion School District announced it is closing all of its schools Tuesday after two students and a staff member may have been exposed to the virus while at the King of Prussia facility. They are also under quarantine for 14 days.

“The Montgomery County Office of Public Health has advised us that the CDC says these three individuals pose no risk of transmission, since they are not showing any symptoms. The District already has enhanced cleaning protocols in place. However, out of an abundance of caution, all LMSD schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, for additional sanitizing. Special attention will be given to public spaces and high-touch surfaces, such as keyboards, railings, door handles, etc.,” the school district said in a statement.

Simmons Elementary School in the Hatboro-Horsham School District will also be closed on Tuesday after a student may have been exposed to COVID-19 during a visit to the King of Prussia facility.

“The potential exposure occurred on Thursday and the student was at Simmons Friday and earlier today, before being sent home following guidance from the Department of Health. The student in question has not tested positive and is not exhibiting symptoms. The Department of Health has advised us that this student poses low risk to the Simmons community,” Superintendent Curtis Griffin said.

There are now 10 presumed positive coronavirus cases in the state of Pennsylvania. Seven of those cases are in Montgomery County and one in Delaware County.