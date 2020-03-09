MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Cheltenham School District announced Monday that all of its schools and buildings will be closed through Friday, March 13, after administrators learned that a parent was a caregiver to a patient with a presumptive case of coronavirus. Officials say the parent has self-quarantined herself and her child.
“This decision was reached in consultation with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, and made out of an abundance of caution. As of this afternoon, there are only five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County, none in the Cheltenham School District,” officials said in a statement.
What You Need To Know: Latest Coronavirus Information From Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware Health Departments
In addition to this decision, the school district also announced that all field trips have been canceled until students return from spring break on Monday, April 13.
All district buildings will also be closed to co-curricular activities and outside organizations with events scheduled in district buildings are also canceled until further notice.
“During this four-day closure, maintenance and custodial staff will deep clean all seven schools and the administration building. Cleaning crews will pay special attention to high-touch areas, including doorknobs, railings, desktops, student chairs, toilets, soap dispensers, toilet flush handles, faucets, sinks, water fountains, paper towel dispensers, light switches, handles, buttons, sanitary receptacles, countertops-reception, lids and push bars,” the statement said.
There are currently 10 presumed positive coronavirus cases in the state of Pennsylvania.
You must log in to post a comment.