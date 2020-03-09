BREAKING:Five People In Philadelphia Under Investigation For Possible Cases Of Coronavirus, Health Officials Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into a home in Point Breeze. Surveillance video captured a man forcing his way into a house by slamming the weight of his body into the door over and over again.

According to police, this happened on the 1300 block of South 21st Street around 4:30 p.m. on March 3.

Once inside the home, the suspect took several items.

If you recognize this suspect you are asked to contact police at 215-686-8477.

