PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into a home in Point Breeze. Surveillance video captured a man forcing his way into a house by slamming the weight of his body into the door over and over again.
According to police, this happened on the 1300 block of South 21st Street around 4:30 p.m. on March 3.
Once inside the home, the suspect took several items.
If you recognize this suspect you are asked to contact police at 215-686-8477.
