PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers announced Sunday that they have postponed the organization’s Youth Foundation Gala due to coronavirus concerns. This year’s event which was scheduled for Monday, March 9 will be rescheduled for a later date, according to the team.
The Sixers say that teams and players across professional sports have been advised to exercise caution with personal interactions.
“During this period of increased focus on public health due to COVID-19, teams and players across professional sports have been advised by leagues and public health officials to exercise caution with high fives, handshakes, and other personal interactions to best protect the health and well-being of all,” the team said in a statement.
They added that this decision was made so that they can preserve and deliver sometime in the future an event where attendees can expect to interact with the team.
