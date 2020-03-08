Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County officials are expected to meet Sunday morning to discuss their coronavirus preparedness measures. The meeting comes after it was announced on Saturday that there are now two presumed cases in the county.
Eyewitness News has been told both individuals have mild symptoms and are in isolation at home.
According to authorities, the two adults were exposed to an area of the country where COVID-19 is present.
Montgomery County health officials say they will be checking in on the two individuals on a daily basis.
