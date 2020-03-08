DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County officials are holding a press conference after declaring a state of emergency on Saturday following the announcement of its first presumed case of coronavirus. Health officials say a woman contracted the virus from someone she knew while traveling in another state.
She’s now quarantined at home.
Officials say if you came in contact with the woman, the state of Pennsylvania will notify you.
What You Need To Know: Latest Coronavirus Information From Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware Health Departments
Due to the presumptive positive case, Delaware County officials say they have signed an emergency disaster declaration. The declaration gives county agencies more support and more money to respond to an outbreak.
On Sunday, officials said again that there are no new cases of coronavirus in the county.
Pennsylvania has a total of four presumptive coronavirus cases.
You must log in to post a comment.