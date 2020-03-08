



NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Two more people from Montgomery County have tested presumptive positive for coronavirus, state health officials say. The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday afternoon announced two adults have mild symptoms of COVID-19 and are in isolation in their home.

Officials say the two patients are presumed to have tested positive for the virus after international exposure.

No other information about the patients has been released.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and that they should be prepared too,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

“Right now, each of our presumed positive cases have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensure they have the resources they need to care for patients.”

Gov. Tom Wolf on Saturday announced the first two presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Montgomery County. The total in the state is now six with four in Montgomery County, one in Delaware County and one in Wayne County.

Montgomery County officials said Sunday they’re signing an emergency declaration after the first two presumptive positive cases. Those two patients — a woman from Worcester Township and a man from Lower Gwynedd Township — are in isolation at home and have mild symptoms.

Germantown Academy in Montgomery County will be closed for three days after school officials say one of the student’s family members is one of the presumptive positive coronavirus cases in the county.

The presumptive positive cases will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.