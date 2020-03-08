



MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County officials are signing an emergency disaster declaration after two people in the county tested presumed positive for the coronavirus. Officials say both of the individuals have mild symptoms and are in isolation at home.

According to authorities, the two adults were exposed to an area of the country where COVID-19 is present.

On Sunday, officials confirmed that one of the patients who is presumed to have tested positive for coronavirus is a woman from Worcester Township. The other patient is a man from Lower Gwynedd Township.

Montgomery County health officials say they will be checking in on the two individuals on a daily basis.

Due to the presumptive positive cases, Montgomery County officials say will be signing an emergency disaster declaration. The declaration will provide increased support to agencies, departments and local municipalities involved in the response to the virus.

Officials added that they believe it is “inevitable,” they will see more cases in the county.

“Spread is expected, but please don’t panic. There has been no evidence of community transmission in Montgomery County,” said Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh.