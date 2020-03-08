DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Central Bucks School District says it will reopen on Monday and operate on a normal schedule. The district canceled class for five of its schools on Friday after officials say people within the district were exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus in another state.
Butler, CB South, Titus, Tohickon and Tamanend were closed out of an abundance of caution after officials say a person from out of state, who is now known to have coronavirus, attended a recent private gathering at a residence in Central Bucks County.
Bucks County officials announced Friday night that those who came into contact with the coronavirus patient have all tested negative for the virus.
The district says it’s working closely with the Bucks County Health Department.
