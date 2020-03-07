CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Today, marks day two of a women’s conference for careers in emergency response. The Fourth Annual Women’s Day Conference resumed at 9 a.m. Saturday at the American Red Cross on Spring Garden Street.

Women will be joined by Philadelphia’s fire and police departments, as well as the office of emergency management.

Women can meet recruiters, attend panel discussions, and network.

The conference is free.

