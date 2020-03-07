Philadelphia Police Searching For Missing 11-Year-Old Leylah White-Cotterell

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl. Police say Leylah White-Cotterell was last seen on the 5700 block of Dunlap Street, just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
She is five feet and two inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds, has a medium build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.
She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a “Boyz n the Hood” image on the front with red stripes on both arms, light blue jeans with holes and Fila sneakers.
Police say she is known to frequent the area of James W. Johnson Homes located at 2500 block of West Norris Street.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 215-686-3183 or 911.
