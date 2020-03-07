COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A community came together on Saturday to support a little boy who recently beat leukemia in Collingswood, New Jersey. Members of the National Honor Society at Collingswood High School hosted a Harry Potter-themed party for Nate Campbell.
For the past three-and-a-half years, students sent the boy uplifting messages to get him through his cancer treatments.
Nate is now in remission.
His mom says she’s grateful for the support.
“We are overwhelmed by just how many people have supported us through our journey and this is just the culmination of that,” Nicole Defeo said. “It’s amazing to see all of our community friends come together and support Nate and support each other and now we’ll be able to pay it forward to another family. And that’s important to us.”
Students say they plan to host more events to help more kids like Nate.
“We’ve been there with him every step of the way, his journey, in the hospital. We just wanted to do something to make him happy,” a student said.
You must log in to post a comment.