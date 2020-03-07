



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The University of Pennsylvania is cancelling all large-scale orientation events on-campus over coronavirus concerns. Penn says all events scheduled for April have been cancelled, including all Quaker Day events scheduled for April 6 and April 15, and Multicultural Scholars Preview programming scheduled for April 14.

What You Need To Know: Latest Coronavirus Information From Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware Health Departments

“We are disappointed that we are not able to welcome admitted students to our campus in our traditional fashion; however, social distancing and avoidance of unnecessary travel are both strong counters to the coronavirus (COVID-19),” Penn admissions said in a statement. “Cancelling our large-scale, on-campus Quaker Days events is a proactive measure that supports the wellbeing of the new members of the Penn community, as well as the faculty, staff, and students who already call our campus home.”

University officials say new members of the Class of 2024 will instead receive orientation via a web-based program.

“We feel confident that admitted students will be able to learn, ask questions, and connect to our campus without needing to take on the burden of unnecessary travel,” Penn said.

A virtual campus tour is also available online.

Penn says more information will be released when admissions decisions are made in late March.