PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia International Airport, SEPTA and city officials are getting ready just in case there’s a coronavirus outbreak. To prepare for a possible outbreak, airport officials say they’re using a new powerful disinfectant on frequently touched surfaces.
SEPTA says they are increasing their cleaning schedules on trains, buses and in stations.
The Health Department reports that there is one person under investigation for COVID-19 coronavirus and there are no confirmed cases in Philadelphia.
“We are fortunate that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus here in Philadelphia as of right now,” said Mayor Kenney. “We’re monitoring the situation with our state, regional, and local partners and receiving and distributing CDC guidance. We regularly work with our hospital and health care community to prepare for this type of situation, so we’re confident that—if we get a case—our response will be ready and appropriate.”
