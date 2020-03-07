



MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Saturday evening announced two new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in the state. Wolf says the two patients are from Montgomery County and are currently isolated in their homes.

The two patients have mild symptoms of COVID-19 and were exposed to the virus in an area of the United States where it’s present, Wolf says.

This brings the total number of presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania to four. Wolf announced on Friday there were two presumptive cases in Delaware and Wayne Counties. Both of those patients are doing well and are voluntarily cooperating to quarantine inside their homes, officials say.

“Even with these new cases, I want to reassure Pennsylvanians that the commonwealth is prepared and responding appropriately and swiftly so that information and resources are available,” Wolf said in a statement Saturday. “I have been coordinating with legislative leaders from both parties, and we have agreed to immediately work toward a package that would provide resources to ensure we are aggressively mitigating the spread of COVID-19.”

BREAKING: Governor Tom Wolf has announced TWO more presumptive COVID-19 cases in the state, this time in Montgomery County. Total number of cases in Pennsylvania: 4 .@CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) March 7, 2020

Delaware County officials on Saturday announced there are no new cases of coronavirus in the county. They’ve signed an emergency disaster declaration since the presumptive positive case.

Camden County health officials confirmed on Saturday the patient who is presumed to have tested positive for coronavirus in the county is a Cherry Hill resident.

New Jersey currently has four presumptive positive cases of coronavirus — three in North Jersey and one in Cherry Hill.