



DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Delaware County officials said Saturday afternoon there are no new cases of coronavirus in the county, after reporting its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus on Friday. Officials say the county is taking all precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

What You Need To Know: Latest Coronavirus Information From Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware Health Departments

“The best news we can report this afternoon is that there are no new cases in Delaware County,” Dr. Monica Taylor, Vice Chair of Delaware County said Saturday during a press conference. “We have been working around the clock to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect our residents and prevent the spread.”

The Delaware County council declares a state of emergency after an unidentified woman is diagnosed with #coronavirus. What that means coming up later this evening on @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/7kgPunhyh7 — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) March 7, 2020

According to a state elected official, the woman was treated at Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

She reportedly contracted COVID-19 from someone she knows while attending an event in Boston. The Pennsylvania Health Department is not releasing more information on where the woman lives.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is aggressively tracking down everyone this woman has been in most recent contact with.

“The Pennsylvania Department of Health has community nurses in Delaware County and in our community talking to residents who have been in contact with the woman who was presumed positive,” Taylor said. “They are conducting aggressive contact tracing to identify the people this individual may have come in to contact with and alerting those individuals. They will quarantine when warranted and they will notify public locations when warranted.”

The woman is now quarantined to her home.

Delaware County officials say they’ve been preparing for a local outbreak since January, when fears of coronavirus started spreading. They say there is a plan in place for a possible outbreak.