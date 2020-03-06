Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers are limping to the finish line without three of their top four players — including Joel Embiid, who has been missed the past four games. You can now tack on at least one more.
Embiid injured his left shoulder against the Cavaliers on Feb. 26.
The Sixers say he continues to rehab and has resumed on-court basketball activities. He’ll be re-evaluated on Monday.
The Sixers wrap up their four-game California trip Saturday against the Golden State Warriors.
