BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – A portion of I-95 in Bucks County is closed due to a serious multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning. The crash happened on the northbound lanes of I-95 at Street Road in Bensalem, around 8 a.m.
Pennsylvania State Police say it appears four vehicles were involved in the crash.
Two of the vehicles went off the road and into trees. The other two cars remain on the roadway, one of which is heavily damaged.
There is no word if anyone was injured.
Traffic is being detoured and heavy delays are expected in the area.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
