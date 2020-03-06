Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say one woman is dead and three others are injured, including two young children, after a car crashed into a tree in West Philadelphia. A 24-year-old man, a 1-month-old baby and a 6-year-old child were also in the car at the time of the crash.
All three were injured and are in the hospital in unknown conditions at this time.
The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Friday at 34th Street and Girard Avenue.
Police say the 24-year-old man was driving when the white Nissan Maxima they were in hit a tree.
The woman passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
No additional information is available at this time.
