PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Pennsauken are searching for a driver wanted in a fatal hit-and-run. Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed at the intersection of North Route 130 and Terrace Avenue, just before 1:30 a.m. Friday.
Police say a man was struck and dragged by someone believed to be driving an Infiniti sedan. The victim was found dead in the road.
Detectives say the car involved has noticeable damage to the front grill.
If you have any information on this incident, call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Doug Rowand at 856-225-8414 or Pennsauken Police Detective Jody Pasquale at 856-488-0080.
