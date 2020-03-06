WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – An investigation is underway in Wilmington after police shot a man who allegedly tried to hit officers with his car. Facebook video taken by a neighbor shows where police arrested the man Thursday night on North Pine Street.
The incident began when officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 3200 block of West Second Street just after 6 p.m.
Officers say a 51-year-old man was trying to leave the scene when he rammed his vehicle into a police car and struck a second vehicle.
Two officers opened fire when the man allegedly sped the car up onto a sidewalk where police officers were standing. Police say the man kept driving, but was found and arrested a short time later on the 900 block North Pine Street.
He was taken to the hospital for his gunshot wounds and is listed in stable condition.
No officers were injured.
Police have not released the ID of the suspect.
The shooting is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, the Office of Professional Standards and the Delaware Department of Justice.
CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.
