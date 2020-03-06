



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Wilmington police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Orrin Daniels on Friday afternoon in connection to a police-involved shooting. Daniels was shot after police say he allegedly tried to hit officers with his car.

Facebook video taken by a neighbor shows where police arrested the Daniels on Thursday night on North Pine Street.

The incident began when officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 3200 block of West Second Street, just after 6 p.m.

Officers say Daniels was trying to leave the scene when he rammed his vehicle into a police car and struck a second vehicle.

Two officers opened fire when the Daniels allegedly sped the car up onto a sidewalk where police officers were standing. Police say he kept driving, but was found and arrested a short time later on the 900 block North Pine Street.

He was taken to the hospital for his gunshot wounds and is listed in stable condition.

Daniels is facing three counts of attempted murder among other charges.

No officers were injured.

The shooting is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, the Office of Professional Standards and the Delaware Department of Justice.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.

