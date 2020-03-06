EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — It’s March and the madness at Methacton High School is in full swing. The school was built in 1961 and its boys basketball team has never reached the heights it’s currently summitting — the top seed in the state tournament this weekend with an attitude that screams together.

When you climb the championship mountain like Methacton basketball has this year, it would be easy to become complacent. But kicking his feet up is not in head coach Jeff Derstine’s playbook.

“Going into the offseason even last year, we knew there was potential to be really, really good,” Derstine said.

One year removed from a state quarterfinal appearance, the Warriors took home the school’s first PIAA District 1 title in February.

The community buzz continues to sustain the Warriors, who won back-to-back PAC titles as well.

“Last year, we got a taste of it. I mean, getting to the state quarterfinals, seeing the community rallying behind us. Just the growth and progress we’ve made over the summer, I think there was palpable excitement coming into this year,” Jeff Woodward said.

The Warriors enter the state championship tournament as the No. 1 seed and will tussle with Harrisburg on Saturday, led by not one but two 1,000-point scorers in seniors Woodward and Erik Timko.

Methacton credits its success to one simple formula — we, not me.

“When you put aside individual goals for a team and you see when you use your gifts and abilities and put them all together what can be accomplished,” Derstine said.

“We buy into the system that the coaches brought forth and I feel like that plays a big role in our success,” Timko said.

Methacton High School and Harrisburg tip off at 7 p.m.