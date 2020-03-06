Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was an Instagram surprise for Justin Bieber fans in the Philadelphia region. Bieber made a stop in Philly on Friday, posting to his Instagram account a picture of him on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art — also known as the Rocky Steps — overlooking Center City.
“Hey guys I’m in philly come say hi,” Bieber wrote.
BREAKING ILL BE LIVE AT 4/5/6/10/11 RECAPPING HIS VISIT https://t.co/xp4v51JriY
— Dan Koob (@DanKoob) March 6, 2020
It’s unclear at this time what brings the 26-year-old Bieber to Philadelphia.
Bieber will be performing at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 1.
