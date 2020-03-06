CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Justin Bieber, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was an Instagram surprise for Justin Bieber fans in the Philadelphia region. Bieber made a stop in Philly on Friday, posting to his Instagram account a picture of him on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art — also known as the Rocky Steps — overlooking Center City.

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys I’m in philly come say hi

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Hey guys I’m in philly come say hi,” Bieber wrote.

It’s unclear at this time what brings the 26-year-old Bieber to Philadelphia.

Bieber will be performing at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 1.

Comments