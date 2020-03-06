OAKS, Pa. (CBS) — In Upper Montgomery County, jewelry designers and manufacturers are all gathered under one roof. Whether you’re looking for your next gift, getting ready to strand your own jewelry or just have an appreciation for sparkle, the International Gem and Jewelry Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks is waiting to wow you.

With close to 50 vendors and strands of stones and colorful beads lining your way, it’s surely a marvelous marketplace to go offline and wander.

Curtis Lewis, like many at the expo, has been traveling from New York’s Diamond District to this show for years.

Lewis says no matter if you’re a maker or in the market, jewelry makes a statement.

You just have to be yourself and be bold enough to wear your story.

Watch the video above for more on the International Gem and Jewelry Show.