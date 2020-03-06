Flames Break Out In Vacant House In Germantown

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Heavy smoke and flames broke out overnight at a vacant house in Germantown. Firefighters responded around 12:30 a.m. Friday to Reger Street, where a rapid intervention team got to work fighting the blaze.
Officials say no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
