Flames Break Out In Vacant House In Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Heavy smoke and flames broke out overnight at a vacant house in Germantown. Firefighters responded around 12:30 a.m. Friday to Reger Street, where a rapid intervention team got to work fighting the blaze.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

