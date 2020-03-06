WATCH LIVE:Chopper 3 Over Massive Strip Mall Fire In Cherry Hill
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a strip mall in Cherry Hill on Friday morning. The fire broke out at the strip mall on the 400 block of East Evesham Road.

Video from Chopper 3 shows flames and smoke billowing from the roof of the building.

Several stores have been destroyed.

The roof of the building has collapsed.

The Cherry Hill Fire Department says no injuries have been reported.

There is no word on how the fire started.

