CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a strip mall in Cherry Hill on Friday morning. The fire broke out at the strip mall on the 400 block of East Evesham Road.
Video from Chopper 3 shows flames and smoke billowing from the roof of the building.
Several stores have been destroyed.
The roof of the building has collapsed.
WORKING FIRE AT 484 EVESHAM ROAD //BUILDING FULLY INVOLVED
No reported injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/4juoY3sKR6
— Cherry Hill Fire/EMS (@CherryHillFire) March 6, 2020
The Cherry Hill Fire Department says no injuries have been reported.
There is no word on how the fire started.
