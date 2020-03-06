CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a strip mall in Cherry Hill on Friday morning. The fire broke out at the strip mall on the 400 block of East Evesham Road.

Video from Chopper 3 shows flames and smoke billowing from the roof of the building.

Several stores have been destroyed.

The roof of the building has collapsed.

Happening now: WORKING FIRE AT 484 EVESHAM ROAD //BUILDING FULLY INVOLVED No reported injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/4juoY3sKR6 — Cherry Hill Fire/EMS (@CherryHillFire) March 6, 2020

The Cherry Hill Fire Department says no injuries have been reported.

There is no word on how the fire started.

