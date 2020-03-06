



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, a three-time NBA champion and three-time All-Star, had some strong words for a former Philadelphia 76er and current national TV basketball analyst. Green threatened to take Charles Barkley’s job on Friday.

Draymond Green had some strong words for Charles Barkley 👀 (📍 @MyStraightTalk) pic.twitter.com/XQL6HDe7h7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 6, 2020

“Barkley should stop before I go take his job though,” Green said. “I can do that well too. He already ain’t make enough money so he need that job.

“He should stop talking to me. … He should stop before I take his job. If he keep talking, I’ll take it soon — sooner than he thinks. Still, he probably should be quiet. He also can’t talk basketball to me either. Not smart enough and not qualified. No rings, can’t sit at this table.”

A few weeks ago, Barkley roasted the Sixers, calling them the “Cleveland Browns of the NBA.”

“You know, I picked the Sixers to get to the finals. I think they are the softest, mentally-weakest team. They have a bunch of talent. They are the Cleveland Browns of the NBA,” Barkley said on Feb. 6.

The Sixers face Green and the Warriors at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.