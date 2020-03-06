Crews Battle Building Fire In Chinatown

BREAKING:Central Bucks School District Closing 5 Schools Due To Coronavirus Exposure
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Firefighters battled a building fire in Philadelphia’s Chinatown overnight. Crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of Arch Street shortly after midnight Friday.

Officials say a storefront with an apartment above it filled with smoke.

The fire was placed under control a short time later.

Arch Street was blocked while crews tended to the blaze.

No word yet on a cause.

